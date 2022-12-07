Activists welcome Delhi HC nod to woman to terminate 33-week pregnancy on medical grounds

Women’s rights activist have applauded the decision of the Delhi High Court to grant a woman permission to terminate her 33-week pregnancy, calling it “progressive”.

The “ultimate decision” in cases of abortion should recognise the choice of the mother to give birth and the chances of a “dignified life” to the child, the Delhi High Court said on Tuesday, while allowing a 26-year-old woman to terminate her 33-week pregnancy.

Anuradha Kapoor, a woman’s rights activist and the founder of Swayam, a women’s rights advocacy group, called the decision “excellent” and said that it upholds the “right to woman’s body and right to have a choice”.

“This decision looks at women’s right to have a safe abortion. If you give them this right, they don't need to go for an abortion in an unsafe manner, which can often lead to death,” she said.