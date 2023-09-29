Somalia's first all-women newsroom redefines narrative for women scribes

Fathi Mohamed Ahmed manages Somalia's sole all-female newsroom, operating in one of the world's most perilous environments for journalists. Somalia ranks as Africa's most dangerous nation for journalists, with over 50 journalist casualties since 2010, as per Reporters Without Borders. In the Committee to Protect Journalists' Global Impunity Index, which measures unsolved journalist murders relative to a country's population, Somalia occupies the lowest spot.

'Bilan', which means 'to shine a light', is Somalia's only women-operated newsroom. The media house has defied prejudice to thrive in a society entrenched in patriarchal norms. Bilan consistently delivers a blend of daily news updates and in-depth features, catering to local and occasionally global audiences. Nevertheless, the road to success has been far from smooth for Ahmed and her team.