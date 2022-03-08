Steep fall in female birth figures in Maharashtra’s Beed district over last two years raises alarm

In Beed district of Marathwada region, a sharp decline in female births as compared to male births in the last two years has come to the fore. The figures in Patoda and Kej tehsils of the district are the most dismal, raising the concern of not just social organisations but also that of the administration.

In this regard, the non-governmental organisations have demanded a crackdown on doctors who conduct abortions of female foetuses.

At a meeting of the committee examining birth data in Beed district through Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT), it was discovered that in Patoda tehsil of the district, in the last two years, in comparison to 1000 boys, only 764 girls were born and in Shirur tehsil 848 girls were born while in Kej tehsil, births of only 888 girls per 1,000 boys have been recorded.

In the year 2018-19, the female birth ratio of the district was the highest at 961. After that, this proportion came down to 947 in 2019-20 and 928 in 2020-21.