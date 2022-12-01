Two transgender doctors script history, join govt service in Telangana

Two transgenders in Telangana, who completed medicine overcoming challenges in their personal life, have scripted history by becoming the first transgender doctors to join government service in the state.

Prachi Rathod and Ruth John Paul joined the state-run Osmania General Hospital (OGH) as medical officers recently.

Speaking to PTI, Rathod, who was removed from the job by a super-specialty hospital in the city because of gender, recounted the social stigma and discrimination that had to be endured since childhood.