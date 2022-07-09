What if legal but still traumatic abortions in India become illegal?

When Simran* first read the news that the US Supreme Court had overturned the judgement which had made abortion a constitutional right, there was just one image that came to her mind. She had recently watched Portrait of a Lady on Fire, where the protagonist got pregnant and was trying to abort the baby by eating and drinking strange things, and trying to hang herself by the ceiling fan. This was the image that haunted her for the rest of the night--is this what women will have to do now if they have an unwanted pregnancy? Is the emotional agony of an abortion not enough that now the people in power want women to go through physical distress as well, adding to their health complications?

She had an abortion done earlier this year and was thankful that in India, she could still walk into an abortion clinic and get the procedure done legally.

But though it is legal, abortions in India continue to be traumatic. When Simran went for the abortion, she was lucky to go to a doctor who knew her. But the others were not so lucky. People in the waiting room would stare and the receptionist would insist on adding the boyfriend’s surname on the forms (because the thought of an unmarried woman getting an abortion was too uncomfortable for her).

A student at IIT-Bombay, Simran could have gone to the campus hospital, but one of her friends who had contracted a UTI was asked by the campus doctor, “Are you sexually active? Is that how you got the infection?” That was enough for her to avoid the campus clinic.

Amyra*, a working professional, underwent an abortion in 2020, when she was still in the 2nd year of her graduation. A hospital in Delhi University’s North Campus refused to let her get an ultrasound done because “I was just 19”. While she got the required pills from AIIMS and Max Hospital, every appointment was cold and traumatic.