German government wants to let 16-year-olds vote

Miro Lim is more skeptical. The 17-year-old high school student was eligible to vote for the first time in February, but then only at the municipal level — choosing the members of the local administration in his district of Berlin. "That was manageable, and I can imagine what changes are possible in the place where I live," he said. "With federal elections, everything is much more complicated." Aside from this, he finds the legislative period between federal elections to be a very long time. "My opinion could have changed long ago."