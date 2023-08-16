Germany to unveil bill to legalise pot

What does the draft bill envisage?

The draft law would make it legal for people over 18 to possess up to 25 grams (0.9 ounces) of cannabis and to cultivate up to three plants for personal use.

It also stipulates that the drug can be made available through so-called cannabis clubs.

However, under the law, no cannabis products would be allowed to be used in the clubs themselves or within a 250-meter (820-foot) radius.