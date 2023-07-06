How queer-friendly Berlin sets itself apart

Berlin is Germany's most LGBTQ-friendly city. And yes, I can't count how many times people (mostly straight) have asked me if Cologne isn't Germany's LGBTQ-friendliest city, but my conclusion is based on research and lived experience.

Let's start with the basics. Berlin is the country's most populous city. It has the highest number of LGBTQ individuals living in one place – with more resources and infrastructure to bring them together, including the city's transportation network. And if you're new to the city and want to explore quickly, you can head to Nollendorfplatz. That's where many queer bars, clubs and cafés are located.

Every once in a while, I pay a visit to one of my favorite queer bookstores there, Eisenherz. That is where I always go to buy novels with LGBTQ characters in English, French or German.

But for anyone looking for a hot party tip or even a queer-friendly event on a given day, I'd suggest heading to the webpage of the local queer magazine Siegessäule. It has an overview of things to do every day, and it also lists mental and sexual health resources tor LGBTQ individuals.