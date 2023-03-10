Several people reported dead in shooting in Hamburg
Police have reported several people were killed and a number of others injured in a deadly shooting in Hamburg
Several people were reported dead with others injured after a shooting in the northern German city of Hamburg, officials said on Thursday evening.
The shooting took place at a Jehova's Witness center in the Gross Borstel district at around 9 p.m. local time.
According to several German media reports, at least seven people were killed in the shooting.
"The dead all have gunshot wounds," a police spokesperson said.
It was not initially clear if there had been one or more shooters.
The city's Senator of the Interior, Andy Grote, said sepcial forces have been deployed at the scene of the crime.
Residents living nearby were warned to leave their homes amid the ongoing operation.
Motive unclear
Police said the background to the shooting during a Jehovah's Witnesses event were as yet unclear.
"So far, there is no reliable information information about the motive for the crime," police tweeted.
Police believe the shooter is among those dead.
Hamburg's mayor Peter Tschentscher said on Twitter that the reports were "shocking."
"My deepest sympathy goes to the relatives of the victims," he wrote.
