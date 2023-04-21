Ukraine updates: Kyiv reports Russian drone attacks

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said it's not the right time for the NATO military alliance to decide on Ukraine's membership. "The door is open a crack, but this is not the time to decide that now," Pistorius said on a talk show Thursday night, adding that the option couldn't be seriously discussed as the war rages.

The minister said NATO must "carefully" weigh any step towards including Ukraine in the alliance.

"You have to decide with a cool head and a hot heart and not vice versa," he said.