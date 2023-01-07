What type of armoured vehicles are being sent to Ukraine?

One idea is that the Bradley M2 could work in conjunction with the standard American battle tank M1 Abrams to fight off enemy tanks and infantry. The Abrams, which has stronger armor and heavier weaponry, could take up the front line while the Bradley defends the flank. Almost 6,000 units of the Bradley have been sold since it was introduced to the market in 1981, making it one of the best-selling fighting vehicles in the world. Since then, it's been deployed in most major US military operations, including the First Gulf War in 1990 and the 2003 Iraq War.