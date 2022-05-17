The story of migration of educated and skilled individuals from India

Every time a person of Indian origin becomes CEO of any company abroad or a successful politician, we proudly claim the greatness of India and Indians. However, immediately the discussion on migration of talents, commonly referred to as “brain-drain” also reappears.

Such migration indeed has an impact on our economy and the government too tries to take steps to minimise the brain drain.

The term 'brain-drain' was coined by British society when the British scientists migrated to USA during the 1960s. It is a global phenomenon in which there is a large emigration of individuals with technical skills or knowledge, normally due to conflict, lack of opportunity, political instability, or health risks. It is also known as Human Capital Flight.

According to the recent information from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), more than six lakh Indians renounced their citizenship in the past five years. Till September 30, 2021, around 1,11,287 Indians have given up their citizenships. In the past two decades, there has been a continuous outflow of Indians, except during the 2008 financial crisis and in 2020-21 due to Covid-19 related travel bans.

India has become a major exporter of healthcare workers to the developed nations particularly to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Europe, and other English-speaking countries. As per OECD data, around 69,000 Indian-trained doctors worked in the UK, US, Canada, and Australia in 2017. In these four countries, 56,000 Indian-trained nurses were working in the same year.