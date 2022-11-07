1 in 5 patients recall near-death experiences after surviving cardiac arrest

Survivors reported having unique lucid experiences, including a perception of separation from the body, observing events without pain or distress, and a meaningful evaluation of life, including of their actions, intentions and thoughts toward others.



The researchers found these experiences of death to be different from hallucinations, delusions, illusions, dreams or CPR-induced consciousness.



"These recalled experiences and brain wave changes may be the first signs of the so-called near-death experience, and we have captured them for the first time in a large study," said Sam Parnia, lead study investigator and associate professor in the Department of Medicine at NYU Langone Health.



"Our results offer evidence that while on the brink of death and in a coma, people undergo a unique inner conscious experience, including awareness without distress," Parnia noted in the study published in the journal Circulation.