1st clinical trial of measles vaccine delivery via stickers shows promise

Vaccination by microarray was found to be safe and well tolerated with no allergic reactions or related serious adverse events.



The immunogenicity shown was high and similar for those who received the vaccine via stickers or injection.



Over 90 per cent of the parents of toddlers and infants enrolled in the trial who took part in an acceptability survey said that the microarray technology would be better than injection to give vaccines to children.



"This trial may help shape future approaches to reaching children and families with vaccines," said James Goodson, Senior Scientist and Epidemiologist in the Global Immunisation Division at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and co-investigator for the study, in a statement.