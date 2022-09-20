4 in 5 US pregnancy-related deaths are 'preventable': CDC

Four out of five pregnancy-related deaths in the US are preventable, according to a new report published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The report looked at data from the Maternal Mortality Review Committees across 36 US states between 2017 and 2019, Xinhua news agency reported.

Among pregnancy-related deaths, 22 per cent occurred during pregnancy, 25 per cent occurred on the day of delivery or within 7 days after, and 53 per cent occurred between 7 days to 1 year after pregnancy, according to the report.