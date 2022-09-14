Active Covid cases in country decline to 45,749

The daily positivity rate stood at 1.44 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.70 per cent.



A total of 89.02 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far and 3,55,231 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.



As many as 215.67 crore total vaccine doses, including 94.57 crore second dose and 18.70 crore precaution doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. A total of 19,25,881 doses were administered in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.