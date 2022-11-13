Active Covid cases in country dip to 12,307

India logged 734 new coronavirus infections taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,66,377, while the active cases dipped to 12,307, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,30,531 with three more fatalities, including one reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases comprises 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.78 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

A decrease of 199 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.