Active Covid cases in country dip to 13,559

India logged 811 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,62,952, while the active cases declined to 13,559, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.



The death toll climbed to 5,30,511 with two fatalities being reported from Maharashtra, the data updated at 8 am stated.



The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.78 per cent, according to the ministry website.