Active Covid cases in the country rise to 37,093

India recorded 5,676 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 37,093, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,000 with 21 deaths.

While three deaths each were reported from Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan, two were recorded in Karnataka and one each in Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu besides six reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.