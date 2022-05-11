Acute hepatitis among children spreads to 21 countries: WHO

On April 5, the United Kingdom International Health Regulations (IHR) reported 10 cases of severe acute hepatitis of unknown etiology in previously healthy young children (ages ranging from 11 months to 5 years old) in Scotland.



While so far there is no reason identified, adenovirus - a common family of infections responsible for illnesses from colds to eye infections - is suspected to be causing the condition.



Adenovirus has been detected in blood or plasma samples for many of the cases, but in low viral loads.



However, the global health body noted that since "adenovirus has not yet been identified in the liver tissue samples analysed and therefore, could be a coincidental rather than a causal factor".



The UK currently leads in cases with around 163, and only six countries are reporting more than five cases. The US on Friday announced it was investigating 109 probable cases of "unknown origin".



According to Dr. Philippa Easterbrook, a senior scientist in the WHO's hepatitis department, adenovirus type 41 was most common among the cases, which typically causes diarrhoea, vomiting and fever, as well as respiratory symptoms, Global.ca reported.