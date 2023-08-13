AIIMS doctor provides IVF patient's eggs to two women without consent; warned by NMC

A doctor of the AIIMS-Delhi's gynaecology department who provided some eggs from a patient undergoing IVF treatment to two women without her consent in violation of ICMR's guidelines has been let off by the National Medical Commission (NMC) with a warning almost six years after the incident.

Issuing the warning on July 18, the NMC noted the doctor has contributed immensely to the field of reproductive medicine.

"In spite of the fact that the act in question was done in good faith to benefit the poor patients without accruing any personal gain, it cannot be denied that prevailing guidelines were violated. So, the doctor is warned to be more careful in future," the order read.

The doctor had appealed to the National Medical Commission after the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) in September last year ordered the suspension of her license for one month.

According to the complaint received by the DMC in 2017, 30 eggs were retrieved from the patient on August 12 of that year for an IVF procedure.