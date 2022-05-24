Air pollution linked with more severe COVID-19: Study

The study identified 8,630, 1,912 and 2,137 COVID-19-related hospital admissions, ICU admissions and deaths, respectively.



The median times between first diagnosis and hospital admission, ICU admission and death were 5 days, 8 days and 15 days, respectively, the researchers said.



"We observed that people with SARS-CoV-2 infection who lived in areas of Ontario with higher levels of common air pollutants were at elevated risk of being admitted to the ICU after we adjusted for individual and contextual confounding factors, even when the air pollution level was relatively low," said Hong Chen from Health Canada, the department of the Government of Canada.



The researchers also found an elevated risk of hospitalisation with chronic exposure to PM2.5 and O3, and an increased risk of death from COVID-19 with chronic exposure to O3.