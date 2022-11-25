AMR invisible pandemic, can't be overshadowed by other public health priorities: India

India had organised an AMR conference in 2016 at New Delhi.



Pawar congratulated the UN General Assembly, WHO & member states on their focus on AMR, saying: "It is heartening to note that AMR has already been prioritised by UN General Assembly, WHO & member states" and also praised the aligned efforts by Quadripartite (FAO), (WHO), the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) and UN Environment Programme (UNEP).



A total of 22 participants from more than 15 countries attended the conference. The event witnessed the launch of Multi-Stakeholder Partnership Platform on AMR by the Quadripartite Organisations.



Pawar also said that Health ministers of 11 member states had signed the Jaipur Declaration on AMR in 2011, signifying their commitment and political support towards one health approach for containment of AMR.

She also said that further action must be taken to synergise the momentum initiated by Global AMR Conference presently and upcoming high-level meeting on AMR at the United Nations General Assembly in 2024, which will serve to strengthen the political support at all levels.