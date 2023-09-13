Antibiotic resistance plagues over half the sepsis patients at Lucknow's KGMU

More than half the sepsis patients that are admitted for treatment to King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, have been found to be antibiotic resistant.

According to experts, this resistance is caused by overuse or misuse of antibiotics.

Head of the respiratory critical care department Prof Ved Prakash explained that sepsis or septicaemia, an infection in the blood, can lead to damage across multiple organs of the body.

Decreased blood pressure due to this can result in multi-organ failure and even death if antibiotics aren't used to arrest the infection quickly. "What is concerning is that (this much) antibiotic resistance is found in sepsis cases," he added.

Prof Ved Prakash said that out of over 2,000 ICU patients treated annually in his department, more than 1,000 have developed antibiotic resistance.