Anxiety disorders have no effect on vaccine hesitancy: Study

Individuals who deal with anxiety are no less hesitant to get the Covid-19 vaccine compared to those without anxiety, according to new research.

The new study led by the University of Waterloo in Canada aimed to investigate the relationship between vaccine hesitancy, psychological factors associated with anxiety, and individuals' reasoning for and against getting the vaccine.

"People with anxiety difficulties were not more hesitant about the vaccine. Rather, the more discomfort they had with uncertainty, the less hesitant they were," said Dr Christine Purdon, professor of Clinical Psychology at Waterloo in a paper published in the Journal of Anxiety Disorders.