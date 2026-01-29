AI-enabled stethoscopes may boost diagnosis of heart diseases: Study

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to reshape modern medicine, a landmark clinical trial has found that a new generation of AI-enabled stethoscopes could significantly sharpen doctors’ ability to detect heart disease at its earliest and most treatable stages.

In a large-scale study published in The Lancet on Thursday, researchers reported that an AI-powered stethoscope helped primary care doctors spot early warning signs of serious cardiovascular conditions — including heart failure, irregular heart rhythms and valve disease — during routine clinic visits.

Led by a team of Spanish researchers, the study showed that when the AI device was introduced into everyday practice, detection rates rose markedly. Doctors using the smart stethoscope identified nearly twice as many new cases of heart failure and three times as many cases of arrhythmia compared with standard care, underscoring the technology’s promise as a diagnostic aid.

“Primary care is under growing strain, with rising workloads and limited resources, making it an ideal setting for the efficiencies promised by artificial intelligence,” said corresponding author Sergio Cinza-Sanjurjo of the University of Santiago de Compostela. While the potential of AI to enhance diagnostic accuracy is well established, he noted, weaving these tools seamlessly into daily clinical workflows remains a challenge.