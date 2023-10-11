Avoidable sight loss may cost Indian economy $27 bn per year: study

Avoidable sight loss would add $27 billion per year to India's economy, according to a global study released on Wednesday, ahead of World Sight Day.

Observed on the second Thursday of October each year, World Sight Day, organised by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) is a UN-recognised international event dedicated to drawing attention to the global issue of visual impairment.

The theme this year is "love your eyes at work," which highlights the significance of eyecare at workplaces.

The Indian economy loses more to avoidable sight loss than any other country barring China and the US, according to research by IAPB, a global alliance of organisations working towards the elimination of avoidable blindness and vision impairment.