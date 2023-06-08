Brain tumour cases rising 'steadily' in India, 20% are children: Doctors

"India is witnessing an increasing trend of central nervous system tumours. The prevalence ranges from 5 to 10 per 1,00,000 population. Very few people know that out of these, only two per cent of tumours turn cancerous," added Ravindra Srivastava, Director Neurosurgery, Primus Hospital.



The doctors said it's critical to recognise the early warning signals since symptoms like unexplained nausea, persistent headaches, seizures, visual problems and cognitive changes shouldn't be disregarded.



According to Shashi Shekhar Singh, Neurosurgery, Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, the risk factors for brain tumours vary depending on the type of tumour.



"While the exact causes of brain tumours are often unknown, the factors associated with an increased risk of developing a brain tumour include age: in adults, gliomas are more common, while medulloblastomas are more prevalent in children; genetic conditions and family history; exposure to ionising radiation, such as radiation therapy for cancers or exposure to nuclear accidents; and gender: meningiomas are more common in females, while gliomas are slightly more common in males," Singh told IANS.