Can cholesterol levels raise risks to long Covid?

The analysis also showed that those with Covid symptoms for more than 28 days could not be clearly distinguished from those with non-Covid illnesses of prolonged duration. Both had a set of compounds in their blood commonly seen in patients who are at risk of heart disease and diabetes.



Experts said this association could mean that research looking at ways to treat other diseases might also play a role in Covid.



"We saw a clear difference in blood fats of people who had had asymptomatic Covid-19 compared to those with long-lasting symptoms," said Dr. Marc Osterdahl, clinical fellow and lead author at King's.