Can we treat autoimmune disease with 'inverse' vaccines?

Scientists hope a new type of vaccine could help treat autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis (MS), Type 1 diabetes, allergic asthma, or Crohn's disease.

In autoimmune diseases, the body's immune system— our defense against illness — can't tell the difference between good cells and bad cells and ends up attacking them all. So, you get sick, either way.

But in a study published in Nature Biomedical Engineering, the scientists say a so-called "inverse vaccine" helped them stop an immune response from attacking healthy cells when it was faced with a laboratory model of an autoimmune disease.

Jeffrey Hubbell, who led the research, told DW that inverse vaccines were "a whole new concept of vaccination" that may one day treat many autoimmune diseases.

The vaccine is still in development, and has not been tested on humans.