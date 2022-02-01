Canadian PM tests Covid positive

In a series of tweets regarding the ongoing situation, Trudeau said late Monday night: "I know this pandemic is frustrating. It's frustrating that, after two years, we're not done fighting Covid-19. But over the past few days, Canadians have been shocked – and, frankly, disgusted – by the behaviour displayed by some people protesting in our nation's capital.



"I want to be very clear: We're not intimidated by those who hurl abuse at small business workers and steal food from the homeless. We won't give in to those who fly racist flags. And we won't cave to those who engage in vandalism, or dishonour the memory of our veterans.



"There is no place in Canada for this behaviour. So, to those responsible: It needs to stop. And to those who joined the convoy but are uncomfortable with the symbols of hatred and division on display: Be courageous and speak out. Do not stand for, or with, intolerance and hate."