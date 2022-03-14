Centre to begin Covid vaccination for 12-14 age group from March 16

"Also, everyone aged 60 plus will now be able to get precaution dose. I urge the families of children and people in the age group of 60 plus that they must get the vaccine", he said in the same tweet in Hindi.



The ministry said that the population above 14 years of age is already being administered vaccine under the ongoing vaccination drive. "Hence, from 16th March 2022 onwards, the entire population above 60 years of age will be eligible for Precaution Dose of COVID19 vaccine", said the ministry.