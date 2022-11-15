Chemicals in consumer products may cause common tumours in women: Study

Fibroids are muscular tumours that grow in the wall of the uterus. Fibroids are almost always not cancerous. Not all women with fibroids have symptoms.



Bulun said up to 80 per cent of all women may develop a fibroid tumor during their lifetime.



One-quarter of these women become symptomatic with excessive and uncontrolled uterine bleeding, anemia, miscarriages, infertility and large abdominal tumors necessitating technically difficult surgeries.



The study, published in the journal PNAS, found that women with a high exposure to certain phthalates such as DEHP and its metabolites have a high risk for having a symptomatic fibroid.



DEHP is used as a plasticiser to increase the durability of products such as shower curtains, car upholstery, lunchboxes, shoes and more.



Prievious epidemiological studies have consistently indicated an association between phthalate exposure and uterine fibroid growth, but this study explains the mechanisms behind that link.