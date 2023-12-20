Childhood trauma increases risk of chronic pain in adulthood: Study

Physical, sexual, or emotional abuse, or neglect, either alone or combined with other types of childhood trauma, increases the risk of chronic pain and related disability in adulthood, according to a new research.

The new findings underscore the urgency of addressing adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) -- potentially traumatic events that occur before 18 years of age -- and taking steps to mitigate their long-term impact on people's health.

ACEs may affect a child or teenager directly through physical, sexual, or emotional abuse, or neglect -- or indirectly through exposure to environmental factors like domestic violence, living with substance abuse or parental loss.

Chronic pain is one of the leading causes of disability worldwide.

Long-term painful conditions such as low back pain, arthritis, headache and migraine, can affect a person's daily functioning to the point they can't work, eat properly, or participate in physical activities.

For the study, published in the European Journal of Psychotraumatology, the team conducted a systematic review that included 85 studies.

Of those, results from 57 studies could be pooled in meta-analyses.