Children with immunodeficiency at higher risk of serious COVID-19: Study

Children with certain immunodeficiency diseases may have a higher mortality rate due to COVID-19, according to a study.

Researchers noted that most children infected with the SARS-CoV-2 develop a mild illness or show no symptoms at all, but for a small percentage, serious complications may develop.

The study, recently published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, found that children with certain immunodeficiency diseases carry mutations in genes that regulate the body's immune system against viral infections.