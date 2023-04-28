Climate change increasing risk of new emerging viruses, infectious diseases in India: experts

"India, as part of the global south, is thought to see a rise in certain vector-borne viral diseases, for example, dengue, following global warming," Chakraborty told PTI. “It's also speculated that those viruses are now spreading to newer places such as mountains, which used to be colder for mosquitoes to breed just a few decades ago," he added. Global warming, Chakraborty believes, will also lead to increased floods, which may trigger important water-borne viral diseases such as Hepatitis A and Norovirus, a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhoea. "Global warming is also predicted to increase the spreading of emerging viruses by causing increased movement of environmental refugees. These are some of the risk drivers,” he said. There are several perspective research papers on the risks between climate change and disease risk in India. However, much of the primary literature with robust scientific studies is still from the global north. Chakraborty said the rise in cases of respiratory viruses in India to climate change is possible but requires scientific research to establish a clear link.

“For instance, we know that the traditional emergence of bird flu viruses during winter months is linked to winter migratory ducks. It is now speculated that climate change is disrupting both their behaviour and migratory routes causing emergence during warmer months too,” he said. Many respiratory viruses are of wildlife origin and climate change can impact the emergence of new viruses by changing the ecology and behaviour of those wild animals. “Also, human behavioural and demographic change (e.g., increased use of AC, changed crop cycle, mass migration) to climate change can change the epidemiology of viruses,” Chakraborty said. There is another worry that climate change poses — the rise in the frequency of otherwise rare diseases spreading to new areas and the possible emergence of new hotspots for certain existing diseases like scrub typhus and leptospirosis. "There is also likely to be high inter-year variability in the emergence of such diseases, thereby making preventive measures and preparedness difficult because the infrastructure and training needs for such outcomes are likely to be spatially and temporally highly variable year on year,” Chakraborty added.