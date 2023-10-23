College cafeteria tables carry 60K times more bacteria than toilet seats: Study

The average college cafeteria table hosted 60,000 times more bacteria than the average household toilet seat, a new study has found.

The study, conducted by College Rover, identified the germiest places on multiple campuses by swabbing various areas, including bathrooms, common areas in dorms, and keyboards in computer labs.

The swabs were then tested to determine the types and numbers of germs.

In addition to swabs, researchers polled 1,000 students about their personal experiences and hygiene practices.

According to the study, public bathrooms were the germiest area of all the campus hot spots.

With 47 million colony-forming units (CFU), 64 per cent gram-negative rods and 34 per cent type II, campus bathrooms were home to more would-be infections than a Saturday night party.

While germy bathrooms weren’t surprising, campus laundry rooms were shockingly germ-infested, with 30.5 million CFUs: 98 per cent gram-negative rods and 2 per cent bacillus.