Combustion from gas stoves linked to high risk of blood cell cancers: Study

Importantly, the researchers also tested whether foods being cooked emit benzene and found zero benzene emissions from pan-frying salmon or bacon. All benzene emissions the investigators measured came from the fuel used rather than any food cooked.



The new study is the first to analyse benzene emissions when a stove or oven is in use. Previous studies focused on leaks from stoves when they are off, and did not directly measure resulting benzene concentrations.



A previous Stanford-led study showed that gas-burning stoves inside US homes leak methane with a climate impact comparable to the carbon dioxide emissions from about 500,000 gasoline-powered cars. They also expose users to pollutants, such as nitrogen dioxide, which can trigger respiratory diseases.



A 2013 meta-analysis concluded that children who live in homes with gas stoves had a 42 per cent greater risk of asthma than children living in homes without gas stoves, and a 2022 analysis calculated that 12.7 per cent of childhood asthma in the US is attributable to gas stoves.