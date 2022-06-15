Covaxin booster dose enhances vaccine effectiveness against Delta, Omicron variants, says ICMR

The administration of Covaxin as a booster dose enhances vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19's Delta variant and gives protection against Omicron variants BA.1.1 and BA.2, a study by ICMR and Bharat Biotech has found.

The protective efficacy of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin following two and three-dose immuniszations against the Delta variant and the efficacy of the Covaxin against Omicron variants were studied in a Syrian hamster model (animal model to study human-associated diseases), it said.

The antibody response, clinical observations, viral load reduction and lung disease severity after virus challenge were observed, it added.