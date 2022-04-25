Covid-19 booster: Very few takers for the paid third jab across the country

The “precautionary” third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine has been taken by only 3.87 lakh people in the 18-59 age group since it was rolled out for this category on April 10, according to the data from the Union Health Ministry. It also showed that over 51% of these doses were administered in the last four days.

According to the data, 3,87,719 third doses were administered across the country in the 18-59 age group over the last 14 days — including 1.98 lakh from April 20 to April 24. It also revealed that over half of the total number of third doses for the 18-59 group were administered in states with large metro areas. The vaccines that are being used as the third dose in the immunisation programme are Covaxin and Covishield.

It is important to note here that though India opened up precautionary vaccine doses (the third shot) for all aged 18 years and above from April 10, the paid vaccine shots are available only in private vaccination centres. Delhi government had announced on Friday it would provide free precautionary dose of Covid vaccine for 18-59 age group at all government vaccine centres in the capital. The third dose is priced at Rs 386 per dose (vaccine cost of Rs 225 per dose, Rs 150 vaccine administration charges and 5% tax).