COVID-19 disrupts normal mix of gut bacteria, increases risk for other infection: Study

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.



According to Cadwell, the new study is the first to show that the coronavirus infection alone damages the gut microbiome, and not the initial use of antibiotics to treat the disease as other experts had thought. He adds that the study also provided the first evidence that the very same bacteria in the gut were also entering the blood stream of patients, causing dangerous infections.



The study built on the realization that widespread use of antibiotics to fight infections with disease-causing bacteria in recent decades has left in place more species that are resistant to antibiotics. In addition, disruptions in gut bacterial ratios have previously been linked to more severe COVID-19.