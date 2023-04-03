COVID-19: India records 3,641 fresh cases, 11 deaths

India recorded a single-day jump of 3,641 fresh COVID-19 cases as the active caseload rose to 20,219, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The toll has risen to 5,30,892 with 11 deaths -- three from Maharashtra and one each in Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka and Rajasthan -- recorded in a 24-hour span. The toll also includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.12 while the weekly positivity was pegged at 2.45 per cent.