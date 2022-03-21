Covid not gone, expect uptick in cases due to BA.2 subvariant: Fauci

"However, when you look at the cases, they do not appear to be any more severe and they do not appear to evade immune responses either from vaccines or prior infections."



The variant has already caused cases to increase in China and several parts of Europe including the UK. Health officials continue to stress that coronavirus vaccines and boosters remain the best ways to prevent serious illness from the virus.



Other US health experts are also warning about the emergence of the BA.2, sub-variant of the highly contagious Omicron variant that led to a significant spike in cases in the US recently.



The variant could cause a new spike in cases but that the country is in a better position now than it was in the previous two years, when Covid-19 "defined our lives", US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy was quoted as saying on Fox News on Sunday



"We should be prepared, Covid hasn't gone away. Our focus should be on preparation, not on panic."