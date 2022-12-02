Covid pandemic altered teens' brains, study finds

Once Gotlib could continue brain scans from his cohort, the study was a year behind schedule. Under normal circumstances, it would be possible to statistically correct for the delay while analyzing the study's data but the pandemic was far from a normal event.



"That technique only works if you assume the brains of 16-year-olds today are the same as the brains of 16-year-olds before the pandemic with respect to cortical thickness and hippocampal and amygdala volume," Gotlib said.



"After looking at our data, we realized that they're not. Compared to adolescents assessed before the pandemic, adolescents assessed after the pandemic shutdowns not only had more severe internalizing mental health problems, but also had reduced cortical thickness, larger hippocampal and amygdala volume, and more advanced brain age," said Gotlib.



These findings could have major implications for other longitudinal studies that have spanned the pandemic. If kids who experienced the pandemic show accelerated development in their brains, scientists will have to account for that abnormal rate of growth in any future research involving this generation, said the study.



"The pandemic is a global phenomenon there's no one who hasn't experienced it," said Gotlib. "There's no real control group."



These findings might also have serious consequences for an entire generation of adolescents later in life, added co-author Jonas Miller, University of Connecticut, US.



"Adolescence is already a period of rapid reorganization in the brain, and it's already linked to increased rates of mental health problems, depression, and risk-taking behavior," said Miller.



"Now you have this global event that's happening, where everyone is experiencing some kind of adversity in the form of disruption to their daily routines so it might be the case that the brains of kids who are 16 or 17 today are not comparable to those of their counterparts just a few years ago," said Miller.



In the future, Gotlib plans to continue following the same cohort of kids through later adolescence and young adulthood, tracking whether the COVID pandemic has changed the trajectory of their brain development over the long term.



Gotlib also plans to track the mental health of these teens and will compare the brain structure of those who were infected with the virus with those who were not, with the goal of identifying any subtle differences that may have occurred.