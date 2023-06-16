Covid pandemic increased diabetes among children, pregnant women

The retrospective study found that among all new onset diabetes in youth, the relative proportion of Type-2 diabetes, in the first year after Covid was 24.8 per cent, in the second year was 18.9 per cent, and third was 32.1 per cent.



The findings suggest that the increase may not be only due to pandemic-related restrictions and lifestyle changes.



"The reasons for this are not completely known and need further evaluation; therefore, we must be vigilant and monitor our at-risk youth (those with genetic risk factors, obesity, less active lifestyles) and take them to see their doctors if signs of diabetes such as increased thirst and frequent urination arise," said Esther Bell-Sambataro, an endocrinology fellow at the Hospital.