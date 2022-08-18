Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet study

People who had a first diagnosis of COVID-19 within the period when a particular variant was dominant were compared with a control group of the same number of individuals who had a first diagnosis of COVID-19 in the period just before the emergence of that variant.



The study found that, in adults, the risk of having a depression or anxiety diagnosis initially increased post SARS-CoV-2 infection but returned to the same as with other respiratory infections after a relatively short time.



After the initial increase, the risks for a depression or anxiety diagnosis dropped to below that of the control group, meaning that after two years, there was no difference in the overall incidence of depression and anxiety between the COVID-19 group and the other respiratory infections group.



However, the risk of diagnosis of some other neurological and mental health conditions was still higher after COVID-19 than for other respiratory infections at the end of the two-year follow-up.



Adults aged 18-64 who had COVID-19 up to two years previously had a higher risk of cognitive deficit, or 'brain fog', and muscle disease, compared to those who had other respiratory infections up to two years previously.



In adults aged 65 and over who had COVID-19 up to two years previously, there was a higher occurrence of 'brain fog', dementia and psychotic disorder compared to those who previously had a different respiratory infection.



The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults, and they were not at greater risk of anxiety or depression than children who had other respiratory infections.



However, like adults, children were more likely to be diagnosed with some conditions, including seizures and psychotic disorders over the two years following COVID-19.



Little change was observed in the risks of neurological and psychiatric diagnoses six months post COVID-19 just before and just after the emergence of the Alpha variant.



However, the emergence of the Delta variant was associated with significantly higher six-month risks of anxiety, cognitive deficit, epilepsy or seizures, and ischaemic strokes but a lower risk of dementia when compared to those diagnosed with COVID-19 just before the Delta wave.



The risks during the Omicron wave were similar to those when Delta was the dominant variant.



"It is good news that the higher risk of depression and anxiety diagnoses after COVID-19 is relatively short-lived and there is no increase in the risk of these diagnoses in children," said Max Taquet from the University of Oxford, who led the analyses.



"However, it is worrying that some other conditions, such as dementia and seizures, continue to be more frequently diagnosed after COVID-19, even two years later," Taquet said.