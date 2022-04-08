Covid precaution dose for 18+ age group at pvt vaccination centres from April 10

Precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccines will be available to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres from April 10, the Union Health Ministry announced on Friday.





All those above the age of 18 who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose will be eligible for the precaution dose, it said.



"It has been decided that the precaution dose of Covid vaccines will be made available to the 18-plus population group at private vaccination centres. This facility would be available at all private vaccination centres," the ministry said.