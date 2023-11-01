Covid virus targets energy reserves in body: Study

While Covid primarily affects respiratory system and lungs, a new study showed that the SARS-CoV-2 virus can alter mitochondria on a genetic level, leading to widespread “energy outages” throughout the body and major organs.

The new findings, published in the journal Science Translational Medicine, explains how these effects contribute to long Covid symptoms and point to new therapeutic targets.

Every cell in our bodies is equipped with biological power stations known as mitochondria, which are especially important for maintaining the function of energy-demanding organs, such as the heart, brain, and lungs.

Mitochondria require genes from their own genome (mitochondrial DNA) and nuclear DNA (nDNA) to create energy. Together, they instruct the mitochondria to convert oxygen molecules into cellular energy called adenosine triphosphate (ATP).

“We found that at peak infection time, there are distinct changes in different regions of the brain, including a large decrease in mitochondrial genes in the cerebellum, the part of the brain that controls our muscles, balance, cognition, and emotion,” said Jonathan C. Schisler, Assistant Professor of pharmacology at University of North Carolina’s School of Medicine.