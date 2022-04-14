DDMA meet on April 20 as Delhi sees uptick in COVID-19 cases

"The Delhi Disaster Management Authority's meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday next week under the chairmanship of the Lt Governor. It will discuss the prevailing Covid situation, including the recent rise in the number of cases," a senior Delhi government official said.



Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Delhi government is keeping an eye on the COVID-19 situation and there is no need to panic since hospitalisations are low.



His deputy Manish Sisodia said the government will soon issue guidelines for schools in view of the slight rise in COVID-19 cases.



There have been reports of some schoolchildren testing positive for COVID-19 in Delhi and the National Capital Region.



The positivity rate in Delhi has jumped from 0.5 per cent to 2.70 per cent in a week. Doctors have said it is "not a panic situation" as the daily case count is still low, even as they cautioned against lowering guard.



No fresh fatality due to COVID-19 was recorded on Wednesday.