Deaths from Ebola, SARS & Nipah to soar 12x due to climate change: study

Human deaths from zoonotic diseases like Ebola, Marburg, SARS and Nipah will increase by 12 times due to climate change by 2050, according to alarming research that calls for "urgent action".

The study, published in the journal BMJ Global Health, stated that the Covid-19 pandemic focused attention on patterns of infectious disease spillover.

Climate and land use changes are predicted to increase the frequency of zoonotic spillover events, which have been the cause of most modern epidemics.

Though the frequency of spillover-driven epidemics is predicted to increase as a result of human-driven climate and environmental change, the magnitude of its implications for global health in the future is difficult to characterise, given the limited empirical data on the frequency of zoonotic spillover, and its variability over time, said the team of researchers from the US company Concentric by Ginkgo, which works with governments on early warning monitoring of pandemics.

The study draws on an extensive epidemiological database to examine a specific subset of zoonotic spillover events for trends in the frequency and severity of outbreaks.